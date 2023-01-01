AROB TEAM IN EAST NEW BRITAIN ON A FACT-FINDING MISSION

By Wasita Royale

A Team from AROB is in East New Britain Province on a Fact-Finding Mission for all National Fisheries Offices in country.

The delegation is headed by Mr. Henry Baraka – Director PMU, Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary Operations Dept of President & Bougainville Executive Council [BEC], and Mr. Horta Boskey – Strategic & Liaison Officer to the Chief Secretary, Department of President & BEC.

The purpose of the trip is a FACT Finding MISSION to all NFA Offices in the country and also to pay a courtesy visit to all Provincial Fisheries Offices [Advisors] to get information in collaboration with NFA’s Operations and implementation of programs and projects under the MOA with Provinces.

This fact finding mission is also for visits and dialogues with provinces where Tuna Fish Canneries are operating and will be operating and to also seek and gather information on the types of Fisheries businesses and local content used.

The ENB Provincial Fisheries Office supported the delegation with information on the ENB Provincial Administration Department of Fisheries and Marine Research Organization Structure, Recurrent Programs Realignment & Operations, MOA Implementation, and other programs and projects initiatives.

ENB Province is the last leg of the trip. The team had already visited National Fisheries Authority (NFA) in Port Moresby, Wewak, Madang, Lae, Kavieng, and National Fisheries College (NFC) in New Ireland Province.

The Fisheries Project Coordinator with East New Britain Provincial Administration, Dickson Kondaul affirmed that in East New Britain the team visited the NFA Rabaul based Office at Ahtam, Rabaul Town and sought information on fish Tran-shipping activities by foreign fishing vessels (FFVs) within the Rabaul Port, Province Benefits from Fish Trans-shipment, and NFA Responsibilities in Rabaul Operations.

The ABG, in partnership with the National Government, is anticipating the establishment of a Tuna Cannery in the Region at Tinputz.