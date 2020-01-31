AINATHS Increases Intake

Aiyura National High School will be welcoming over 800 students from all over the country onto its campus next week.

Enrolment for 2020’s grade 11 is approximately 370 students and grade 12 is 372 students.

Ranked 2nd in the country, the national high school has increased its annual intake by 40-50 students.

School Principal, Karl Puluma says “There is very limited space; however, the school administration will look at ways to accommodate both the male and female students.”

The school’s main focus for this year is proper equipment for information technology.

Mr. Puluma says, “We want to have a well established IT system meaning that every student must have a smart phone and laptop.”

The school already bought about 70 computers, and they have another year of free internet provided by PNG Data Co.

Puluma says, “Our way forward now is to strengthen the cabling systems into dormitories, staff residential areas and the main offices. This is so everyone has access to internet and we cut down the cost of paper usage…”

“Therefore we can now encourage online teaching like the Google Classroom…” Puluma added.

Education Minister, Joseph Yopyyopy pledged K1 million to fully furnish the school’s new Chemistry and IT building launched last year, however this has not yet been fulfilled.

Mr. Puluma says, “I was going back and forth to look for this money…to the office of the Education Secretary and Minister but till now that new building is still closed because the pledge has not been delivered.”

He also said that the academic year is resuming but the students will not be using that building.

Amongst the many new developments happening, the school website is now live on www.aiyuranhs.ac.pg.

By: Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby