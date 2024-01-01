321 LOTTO LAUNCHES SCRATCH CARDS

321 Lotto launch of their latest product the ‘Treasure Island’ scratch cards.

This latest inclusion is set to be an exhilarating instant-win experience, in addition to the existing lineup of jackpot games.

The CEO for 321 Lotto, Todd Emanuelli highlighted that with a jackpot prize of K25,000 and multiple prize tiers, these scratch cards are expected to bring even more opportunities to their valued customers.

“We want to create even more thrill now that we’re introducing scratch cards. This means that more and more people have an opportunity to win and no one gets left behind,” he said.

The scratch cards are available for purchase at K3 from any 321 Lotto distributor or the 321 Lotto shop at the Rangeview Plaza.