PAITA ON 4.27% EQUITY IN KROTON

Alternative Prime Minister nominee and Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita has expressed his concern on the tussle between MRDC and Kumul Petroleum Holding Limited (KPHL) over management of a 4.27% equity in Kroton for the impacted landowners and Provincial Governments in PNG LNG project.

Mr. Paita said that it was extremely disappointing to witness two State Owned Enterprises fighting publicly in court over the right to manage these equities.

“Why is Prime Minister James Marape not doing anything about it? Mr. Paita said.

He added by saying: “It is unsurprising to many of us about the Prime Minister’s inaction. He is not only failing the impacted landowners and the provinces, but also the country at large.”

He elaborated that KPHL is the State nominee and Kroton equity was parked under KPHL.

“With past NEC decisions and promises by the current and former governments to release it, there is no reason to keep withholding it.

MRDC has the mandate to manage landowners and provincial interests in all mining and petroleum projects. There’s no need for the government to allow two SOEs to fight. The law and mandate is clear,” Mr. Paita said.

He added that as the nation approaches 50 years of Independence, people should be trusted to manage their own affairs.