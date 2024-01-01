PNG HOSTS 10TH ASIA-PACIFIC MEDIATION FORUM

The 10th Asia-Pacific Mediation Forum (APMF) Conference commenced yesterday at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, focuses on climate change and environmental issues.

The conference, themed “Regional Challenges, Regional Solutions, Global Outcomes.

Using Mediation to Resolve Environment and Climate Change Disputes,” marks a significant milestone in the region’s ongoing efforts to address climate change and environmental issues through mediation.

The APMF, a not-for-profit regional association, plays a crucial role in promoting peace and development across the Asia-Pacific region through mediation and conflict transformation processes. The forum facilitates the exchange of knowledge and skills essential for addressing conflicts that impact individuals, communities, and governments.

After a discontinuity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 10th conference is a timely opportunity for renewed engagement and dialogue.

This year’s conference features a robust program, including presentations by leading judges, scholars, and experts from various continents.

The discussions will focus on the science of climate change and its implications for conflict resolution, alongside the latest findings from the World Justice Project on the Rule of Law Index. The conference aims to explore global trends and regional responses to environmental and climate-related disputes, with a strong emphasis on mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods

Additionally, the conference will offer Advanced Mediation Skills Training to enhance local and regional expertise and will host the First National Mediation Conference for Papua New Guinea, marking a significant step in the country’s mediation landscape.

The participants including Attorney General and Justice Minister Pila Niningi, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, acting Governor General His Excellency Sir Gibuna Gibbs Salika.

State Ministers, delegates, including esteemed Chief Justices, judges, magistrates, law officers, scholars, diplomats, and experts from 23 countries around the globe.

Minister Niningi he emphasized the importance of using mediation to confront climate change, environmental degradation, and resource scarcity and highlighted Papua New Guinea’s role as a vital platform for collaborative efforts in the Pacific aimed at finding innovative and regionally relevant solutions.

Minister Niningi expressed his deepest gratitude to the Government, Papua New Guinea Judiciary, international speakers and participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and shared commitment to sustainable development, peace, and justice.

The conference will run from August 19 to 21, 2024, providing a platform for meaningful exchange and progress on critical environmental and climate issues.