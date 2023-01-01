Following recent approval by the National Executive Council, yesterday marked the first official World Tree Kangaroo Day for the country.

Present to officiate the event at the Port Moresby Nature Park was the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simon Kilepa and Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop.

The World Tree Kangaroo day is a day to recognize and celebrate Tree Kangaroos and the unique biodiversity of Papua New Guinea.

This was stated by the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simon Kilepa.

Minister Kilepa expressed that the Tree Kangaroo is one of the famous symbolic animals for Papua New Guinea, and that World’ or ‘International’ Days provide a wonderful advocacy tool by promoting international awareness and actions on such important aspects.

Kilepa affirmed that 18 other conservation-focused organizations across 11 other Provinces in PNG are also celebrating by providing educational awareness programs to thousands of people across local communities, adding that the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority team also support and encourage the call for conservation organizations to participate as well.

Present at the event as well was the NCD Governor Powes Parkop, who during his remarks stressed that it is not only the tree kangaroo that requires our attention and protection, our rich biodiversity, including other birds and animals, need our continued commitment to their preservation

The recognition of the World Tree Kangaroo is historic as it is the first International Day declared by the National Executive Council.

The establishment of this commemoration came out of the interests of local and international organizations to globally raise awareness on this animal.

In PNG, this was spearheaded by the NCDC Governor, Hon. Powes Parkop, Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko in his former role as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Events, the former Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Wera Mori and the current Minister Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simon Kilepa, alongside Michelle McGeorge, the founder and former CEO of Port Moresby Nature Park.