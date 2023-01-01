LOCAL SME COMPANY SUPPORTS WABAG RUGBY LEAGUE TEAM

By Mortimer Yangharry

PNG N0.1 SME Foundation Inc. has financially assisted the Beat Street Tarangau Rugby League Club to meaningfully participate in the 2023 Wabag Rugby Football League Competition.



PNG No.1 SME Limited Director Mr.Dicky Lao presented K500 to the BS Tarangau players and Team Management last weekend as the team is fielding in both its men and women rugby league teams to participate this year.



Director Lao said PNG No.1 SME Limited is not only focusing on SME firms but also promoting and supporting local rugby league club in minor ways with financial support.



“We also encourage youths to get involved in sports and leave other illicit activities as we all contribute meaningful in making our provincial capital of Wabag Town a peaceful and trouble free town to live, work and play,” Lao said.



Freddy Lasue Malea, on behalf of the club, sincerely acknowledged the kind gesture by PNG NO.1 SME Foundation Inc. for the timely assistance to the club to purchase uniforms and other club merchandise.



BS Tarangau along with Tere Tigers, Lomban Eagles, Iripun United, A1 Hawks and Lupsco Kinzones are the teams currently affiliated to the 2023 Wabag Rugby Football League.



The PNG NO.1 SME Limited is currently being engaged by the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) and the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) to rollout out the two districts’ Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) policies respectively in Enga Province.