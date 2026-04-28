WIGMEN SIGNS SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH PARNELL ASSURANCE

The Kroton Hela Wigmen Rugby League club has announced and welcomes the sponsorship support of Parnell Assurance PNG Limited for the 2026 PNG National Rugby League season.

Wigmen management and its board shared their appreciation to Parnell Assurance PNG Limited and its Chairman, Mr. Teddy Tasion, for this timely and impactful partnership.

This sponsorship will provide medical insurance coverage for over 50 members of the club, including players and officials, marking a significant milestone in strengthening player welfare and advancing the club’s professional standards.

In a press statement, the club said rugby league is a highly demanding and physical contact sport, where the risk of injury is ever-present. The burden of medical expenses can be significant for players, officials, and their families.

The sponsorship will provide much-needed security, peace of mind, and assurance that team is protected both on and off the field.

The club believes this initiative places the Kroton Hela Wigmen among the first PNGNRLC teams to be covered under a privately arranged comprehensive medical insurance scheme.

The management concluded that the partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to the health, safety, and wellbeing of its athletes and officials. It further strengthens their resolve to represent Hela Province with pride, discipline, and excellence throughout the 2026 season.