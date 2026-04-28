KONE STORM RCEIVE K50,000 SPONSORSHIP

Kone Storm Rugby League Club is glad to welcome a K50,000 assistance for their 2026 Port Moresby Rugby League season.

The club received the funding from the office of the Moresby South Electorate presented by the local Member Justin Tkatchenko recently.

Club president Joseph Kaula acknowledged the funding as they continue to represent Kondedobu and Moresby South in the competition.

“The club has achieved a lot during the short time. Last year both A and B grade-divisions won the Grandfinals,” Kaula said.

“After the positive results, a good number of players have made it through PNGNRLC level for the 2026 season.”

Tkatchenko was very happy on the progress of the Rugby Club praising the executives under the leadership of Club President Kaula, the rugby league won back-to-back Grand finals in 2024 and 2025.

Kaula said the district office has been a great supporter of the team and they will continue to develop young rugby league talents and create better communities in the area through sports.

He further stated that they are in for this season to defend their titles in both divisions.