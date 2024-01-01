WABAG DISTRICT HEADQUATERS COMPLEX UNDERCONSTRUCTION

Wabag District Engineer Jonathan Kongon (second right) doing a supervisory visit to the Wabag District Headquarters Project Site at Yamneges Station . Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has embarked on constructing a three storey modern state of the art District Headquarters Complex at Yamneges Station outside Wabag Town.

The construction of this massive infrastructural developmental cost a total of K10 million with K2 million counterpart funding made available from the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government.

WDDA Chairman and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom mentioned that he is taking the time to report on these projects so the people of Wabag District can appreciate the work WDDA is undertaking using Infrastructure Grants from the District Support Improvement Program (DSIP) funds.

“Wabag Town is the seat of Government for the Enga Provincial Government. Under the Government’s program to build capacity in districts as “Growth Centers” to retain and keep people from the rural districts to migrate to bigger cities giving rise to this rural and urban drift, we as a district are also trying to build our small center at Yamaneng to realize this government’s vision,” Minister Lino said.

The MP clarified that the WDDA decided to build the district headquarters complex outside Wabag Town as it is Enga’s capital and so WDDA cannot be seen to compete for the small space that is available in and around the provincial capital.

“The most difficult part of construction is ending now, according to our project manager, and the next phase will be swift as the main structural framework is now complete. It will host the district admin and also our local level governments for Wabag,” Minister Lino said.