WABAG DISTRICT TO LAUNCH ROAD PROJECT SEALING

Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Motimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority is embarking on sealing all its roads built throughout the Wabag District since 2018.

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom will officially launch the sealing of the Aiyel Valley – Birip Road next week.

The second term MP confirmed that WDDA has procured the necessary bitumen surfacing machineries and other earth moving machines that will be exclusively used in sealing existing road projects through the district.

The Aiyel Valley – Birip Road joins the fertile Aiyel Valley that stretches into the Tsak Valley of Wapenamanda District into Birip Mission Station along the Highlands Highway.

The workaholic MP mentioned that one at a time, the WDDA will simultaneously upgrade all the 20 pilot track road projects into standard roads before sealing them all, one at a time, accordingly.

The WDDA embarked on joining the length and breadth of the district by road since 2018, strategically joining the isolated, remote Maramuni Local Level Government since time immemorial.