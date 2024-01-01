NCC SUPPORT TO HAGEN CULTURAL SHOW

By Edward Luke

National Cultural Commission has presented a K10,000 cheque to support 57th Mt Hagen Cultural Show that will commence tomorrow at Queens Park in Mt Hagen.

Mr. Mamdi said that, the committees had prepared well and ready to host a successful show.

Mr. Mamdi thanked the organizations for their numerous support.

“We also would like to thanked the National Cultural Commission you have come this far, after all

culture is part of you and we are part of you. You are being part of us in promoting Western Highlands

show and this is not your first time you have been supporting us for many years and now you support

us with K10,000,” he said.

Mamdi also thanked the Air Nuigni and Investment Promotion Authority for their generous support with K5,000 respectively.

National Culture Commission Festival and Events Manager Geno Alova Reuben shared a word of appreciation on behalf of the National Cultural Commission Chief Executive Officer Mr. Steven Kilanda.

“On behalf of Mr. Kilanda I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the hard working committee for the Mt Hagen Cultural Show. Thank you for your passion and commitment towards this festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mamdi said that, more than 300 tourists were already in the province and were ready for the show. The venue was confirmed by the show committee to be held at Queens Park in Mt Hagen.

They also received a wave of support from several organizations as they prepare to host the show tomorrow.