LIHIR LANDOWNERS BENEFIT UNDER AGREEMENT

By Samantha Solomon

Land owners from Lihir Goldmine in Namatanai District of New Ireland Province have benefited under the new Compensation and Relocation Agreement.

According to the land owners they really feel that they are the custodian of Lihir Goldmine in Namatanai District of New Ireland Province.

The chairman for Lihir tenement association Newman Sana said that the landowners have missed out on the benefit for more than 30 years, however after creating Compensation and Relocation Agreement it had helped them to receive direct benefits.

Sana said that they no longer under Lamala agreement, but they are on their now under the the Compensation and Relocation Agreement signed back in 2020.

Association agreement stated that, “The stakeholders such as the National Government and the New Ireland provincial government you must know that the agreement is no longer under Lamala and they are not looking after us we the tenement group have our association that looks after us and we will move forward with this agreement under the Compensation and recollection agreement”

Sana said that a total of 15 tenement group created and are now receiving direct funds from the mine through the agreement.

Sana has called on the stakeholders who missed out on CRA to show their land to Mineral Resource Authority and they can get their benefit as well.

The rest of the tenement chairman’s have shared the same sentiments and said they are pleased with how the compensation and Relocation agreement is looking after them and will stick to this.