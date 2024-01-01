VALLEY HUNTERS CLAIM TITLE

By Jonathan Sibona

The Valley Hunters has sealed the 2024 Capital Rugby Union title after defeating the reigning champs, Brothers in the premier grand final.

The Valley Hunters secured a notable victory over the Brothers with a final score of 28-21. The game played at the National Football Stadium, saw the underdogs displayed a combination of tactical brilliance and physical prowess, outplaying the title holders to maintain a steady lead throughout the match.

The last year’s wooden spoon holders, Valley Hunters performance was spearheaded by their dynamic team effort which demonstrated exceptional skills, breaking through the Brothers’ defence multiple times to push the team forward. The team efforts were instrumental in building the momentum that led to several crucial scores.

Despite the Brothers’ brave efforts to close the gap, the Valley Hunters’ defence held firm, denying any further scoring opportunities. The match concluded with the Valley Hunters solidifying their position formidable force in the league.

Fans of both teams turned out in large numbers, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere that underscored the growing popularity of the game. This victory sets a high benchmark for the Valley Hunters, positioning them as the top team for this season.