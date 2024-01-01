242 SHORTLISTED FOR TRAINING TOMORROW

By James Guken

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) will commence its second batch of police recruit training tomorrow 24th September to enhance police personnel numbers and build the capacity.

Originally, 256 candidates were shortlisted for this second batch. However, after 14 declined their offers, 242 recruits are set to undergo the nine-month training program at Bomana Training College.

Notably, this group included 32 female recruits, underscoring these constabulary’s commitment to promoting gender equality within law enforcement.

During the recruitment process, 481 applicants met the eligibility criteria. Due to the limited capacity at Bomana Training College, candidates were divided into two batches.

The first arrivals from various provinces, including West Sepik, Madang, Morobe, Eastern Highlands, and others, reached Port Moresby last Friday.

In line with its mission to enhance police personnel numbers and build the capacity of the RPNGC, the Constabulary is committed to improving its recruitment process. Future recruitment drives will emphasize inclusivity, with a particular focus on achieving fair representation of women.

The next recruitment drive for 2024-2025 is set to begin in October 2024.