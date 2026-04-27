EPG BOOSTS AMBUM VALLEY COFFEE REHABILITATION AND PLANTATION

By Mortimer Yangharry

People living in the Ambum Valley of Kompiam Ambum District are now rehabilitating old coffee plots and nurturing new coffee seedlings with support from the Enga Provincial Government.

Chairman of the Ambum Coffee Cooperative Society, Bill Isak sincerely acknowledged the support in enabling the rehabilitation and revival of coffee nursery development. The transplanting is underway at over 20 council wards in the Ambum Local Level Government area.

“On behalf of the people of Ambum LLG, we extend our sincere gratitude for your timely and generous support toward coffee development in Ambum Valley,” Isak said.

The Enga Provincial Government made available 15 rolls of shade cloth, 60,000 polythene bags and 15 bags of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium fertilizer to boost the nursery.

“This support, through the partnership between Enga Department of Agriculture & Livestock (DAL) and Ambum Coffee Cooperative Society, directly strengthens our farmers and advances our shared goal of quality coffee production and economic empowerment,” Isak said.

He highlighted that this intervention will be remembered as a key milestone in rebuilding the coffee industry in Ambum LLG.

“Once again, thank you for your commitment to rural farmers and for standing with us in economic service,” Isak said.

He assured the Enga Provincial Government that this investment will positively boost the coffee rehabilitation and extension work done throughout the Ambum Valley.