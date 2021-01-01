MTI Open Oro Campus

Mapex Training Institute opened its Popondetta campus over the weekend.

Ijivitari MP, Richard Masere who was present at the event, officially cut the ribbon on behalf of Northern Governor, Gary Juffa, who attended to other commitments and couldn’t be there.

Masere, welcomed MTI to Oro Province and announced his plans to arrange a meeting with MTI management to create a long term pathway for students from his district in Ijivitari to attend MTI for training.

Meanwhile, Sohe MP, Henry Amuli, committed an installment of K250,000 for the first intake of students for this year. Amuli says he is committed to making sure Sohe students are enrolled for training every year.