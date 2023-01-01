TWO PASSENGERS STILL MISSING AFTER FALLING OVERBOARD DINGHY

By Bradley Mariori

Four passengers were rescued when a dinghy with 11 occupants was struck by waves causing six passengers to fall overboard when they were travelling from Finschafen to Lae on Saturday morning.

Morobe Rural Police Commander, Supt David Warap said four of the six passengers overboard were rescued.

This happened at Bumasi point which usually strong winds and rough seas were encountered.

Supt Warap said the boat had to return to Finschafen to allow the passengers to seek medical attention. Police are yet to confirm the injuries sustained.

Warap said the skipper and crew are currently detained at the Finschafen police station cell for questioning on negligence of the bad weather warning and any human error by the skipper and lack of life jackets for passengers.

The superintendent asserted that a coordinated effort is yet to be organized with the Disaster office to find the two missing passengers that fell overboard.

He said lately the weather office has been issuing strong wind warnings but the provincial authority must also take the responsibility in ensuring the warnings are taken heed of.

He said police will not hesitate to hold owners and operators criminally responsible for the loss of lives.