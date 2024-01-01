TRIBUTE TO LOCAL HERO

Pictured: Late Sergeant Tennyson Joseph

By Jessica Nui

Local hero who spearheaded the restoration of peace between the warring factions of Agarabi and Tapo in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands Province, passes on.

A natural peacemaker and an exemplary policeman, late Sergeant Tennyson Joseph was a man of many traits.

Late Sgt Tennyson, originally from East Sepik Province, joined the PNG Royal Constabulary in 1991 as a Public Safety Officer. After only 3 years, late Tennyson transitioned into the Mobile Squad and served a total of 33 years until his untimely passing.

One of the most notable contributions of his courier was in 2001, during a tribal fight between Agarabi and Tapo tribes in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands Province.

His professionalism and leadership skills led both sides to agree to a ceasefire and eventually a peace agreement.

Lae Mobile Squad Sgt. Bevan Gore said,” in the squad he created a lot of things and he was the peace maker, he led the peace between the two tribes in Kainantu.”

Apart from his day job, late Sgt Tennyson was an avid family man and faithful christian. His wife and 3 sons have been left distraught over their loss.

“He is a good father role modle mentor and I will miss him,” Shaun Tennyson said.

Late Sgt Tenny will always be remembered by his selflessness and outstanding role model to those who knew him.

He died at the age of 55, after battling a long illness. He is survived by his dear wife Jacinta and sons Lowfan, Shaun and Japhet Tennyson.