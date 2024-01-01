AIRFARE CHANGES ON HOLD

The recently announced airfare changes by Air Niugini will be deferred until further notice.

This was revealed by the Acting CEO for Air Niugini, Gary Seddon.

The CEO said with prices in Papua New Guinea and around the world already challenging, the timing is not right to make changes.

“Air Niugini is more than a business as it is the Nation’s flag carrier, and we have an obligation to provide affordable accessible domestic and international airfares,” Mr. Seddon announced today.

“We have listened to the feedback and concerns from the travelling public on the adjustments. “ He added.

He said that the global airline industry is facing serious economic challenges with the increased cost of fuel, that is made worse in PNG by supply chain problems.

“Escalating costs must be covered appropriately and there will be a time in the future that the fare adjustment will take place, but that is not today.” Mr. Seddon said.