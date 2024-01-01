PATIENTS NEGLECTED AT GOROKA HOSPITAL

Picture: Police on the ground to monitor the situation. Picture supplied.

By. Sharon Engnui

Patients from Goroka based hospital in Eastern Highlands Province have been neglected medical attention as the hospital staff walked off.

This is believed to be the issues with the appointment of the hospital’s chief executive officer.

Patients were seen lying helplessly and neglected from receiving medical attention.

According to Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly, there are reports of 30 deaths when the situation happened.

He said that it was a public outcry now that they don’t want to continue delay on addressing this issue.

PPC Welly said, police were on the ground monitoring the situation and that the lawyers were working on the issue for the normalcy to return.

Police were urged to provide security at the vicinity of the hospital.

The issues are with the former Chief Executive officer seeking court order to stay the appointment of the New Hospital Boss. This has resulted in Staff not turning up to work to attend to patients.