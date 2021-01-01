Students urged to change the province through education

Students in Western Province have being urged to prioritize education that will change their own villages in near future.

This was the message delivered by the Member for North Fly, James Donald.

The MP said bringing changes into the province involves manpower with different professions as students must prioritize their education.

He challenged the students that with various qualifications gained from tertiary institutions in the country, they should contribute meaningfully to the province’s development and not just to earn a diploma and degree.

He was speaking after meeting the Kukuzaba community members during his visit down Fly River on Friday.

“Although people describe Western Province as last province in PNG, this slogan can be changed to prove them wrong through education”, said Donald.

He encouraged parents to invest in their Children’s education, discipline them at homes, train and support them so that they can achieve their dreams and goals in the future thus in return change their own villages.