STRENGTHENING MILITARY TIES

In strengthening the relationship between Papua New Guinea and the United States (U.S) in terms of military, the commander of U.S Indo-Pacific command, Admiral John Christopher Aquilino arrived in the country yesterday to underscore the important relationship.

The commander Aquilino was accompanied by Joe Zadrozny, Chargé d’Affaires to Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu were received at the Jacksons International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Chief of Defense Force Major General Mark Goina, Secretary for Defence Hari John Akipe, and other leaders.

This is Aquilino’s first visit to Papua New Guinea as Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to emphasize on the importance of the military relationship between the two countries.

This visit shows U.S. commitment to share the interests towards building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.