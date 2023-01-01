EAST NEW BRITAIN PROVINCE LAUNCHED 2023 ACADEMIC YEAR

Over a thousand teachers from the East New Britain province gathered at the George Brown Secondary School Hall in the Gazelle District on Friday to launch the 2023 Academic Year with the theme “Focus on Quality and Inclusive Education”.

Present to witness the launching were Education Department personnel and senior officials from the East New Britain Provincial Administration.

The Acting Provincial Administrator Levi Mano who is also the acting Chairman of the Provincial Education Board in his keynote address acknowledged the Provincial Education Board and the Division of Education for their marvelous efforts in managing the Education system in the province.

Mr Mano urged teachers to uphold integrity and be serious about providing quality education to the students because they are the fundamental part to the children’s upbringing.

He told the teachers that their students will score good marks if they make a good choice not only in the classroom but be role models to students in the way they present themselves in the community especially through their dressing and behavior.

Acting Administrator added that a lot of issues faced today are a result of poor choices being made. He then reminded teachers that being a teacher is not their career but God’s career where they are missioned to carry out.

He also stated that students may become a good citizen if guided well in the classroom by rebuilding the bridges and restore the gaps that needed to be. By then Quality and Inclusive Education will be realized and achieved.

The day ended on a high note with the last part of the event which is the handing over of the spear traditionally to the next host of the academic year launch 2024 which is the Rabaul District.