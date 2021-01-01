Social Media Training for Mainstream Journalists

Exxon Mobil PNG and the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum hosted a Social Media Training, ahead of their Community Affairs and Media Workshop.

Mainstream media journalists attended in person as a physical audience and via zoom links.

Exxon Mobil PNG has been a strong supporter of helping the media, and from the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, it is this kind of help and support that the resource sector gives, which you don’t usually hear about.

There is a lot of misinformation or misunderstandings of the way this sector works. Much of this is predominant on social media platforms.

The PNG Media continues to grow and develop, and even more so today as we live and adapt to a range of new normal’s brought about by COVID 19.

And it goes without saying, that messaging around COVID-19 is a clear and present concern, especially for journalists and newsrooms everywhere.This event is a lead-in to the next two days of the Chamber’s Community Affairs and Media Workshop.