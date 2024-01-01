SALESIAN’S SOCIAL COMMUNICATION DELEGATES CONFERENCE

Salesian Social Communication delegates and laypeople from East Asia-Oceania performing a dance during the conference.

Members of the Salesian Social Communication delegates and laypeople from East Asia-Oceania have attended a Salesian Communication Conference in Italy Rome recently.

The theme of the conference “Shaping Tomorrow.” held at the Università Pontificia Salesiana, Rome, Italy early this month seen participants from Indonesia, Myanmar, Korea, China, the Philippines, Cambodia, Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and the vice-province of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands (PGS).

The conference aimed to build bridges for the future within the church and Salesian family, ensuring that actions and the use of digital technologies help shape young people into good Christians and honest citizens.

The sessions covered topics such as epochal changes, digital culture and artificial intelligence, communication with migrants and refugees, evangelization practices on social media, and communication with the new generation.

Conference coordinator, Fr. Maciej Makula, SDB said “We must be creative and innovative while maintaining our Salesian identity.”

General Councillor for Social Communication thanked and reminded everyone that their presence was a true message of communication, considering the hardships they endured to attend the conference.

He added that social communication should prioritize three aspects: human relationships and networking, formation and management, and digital transformation. He also extended his gratitude to the coordinators of each region.