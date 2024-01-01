POLICE SECURITY PLANNING AND DEPLOYMENT UNDERWAY FOR SIGNIFICANT NATIONAL EVENTS

The Commissioner of Police, David Manning, has assured members of the public in Port Moresby and around the Nation that security preparations are well underway for three high profile events over the coming months.

The resumption of Parliament on September 3 rd, the visit of his Holiness Pope Francis on September 6th and then the launch of Independence celebrations on September 16th are all significant events for the Nation.

“Police are well placed to support with high profile upcoming events over the coming month leading into the year of Independence celebrations,” Commissioner Manning said.

“Each of these events carry different security risk factors, requiring unique planning and operational deployments. In the coming weeks our communities will see more police on the streets, as our security planning is put into practice ahead of these major events.

“As this relates to the resumption of Parliament on the 3 rd. of September, this means ensuring that our Elected Members and the Speaker of Parliament, along with their appointed staff can go about their work unhindered.

“This includes ensuring that the supporters of Members maintain calm and do not undertake any actions that contravene the law.

“The visit of his Holiness the Pope is a high security international operation that involves co-ordination with the Vatican, and the RPNGC is working with the key partners on these matters.

“The visit of Pope Francis will also involve public engagements, with thousands of Christians eager to see His Holiness. This involves the implementation of a broad range of security protocols to ensure the smooth flow of members of the public and the security of official events.

“Our people of all Faiths are eager to welcome the Pope and his messages of hope and goodwill, and our Police Force is well prepared to ensure occurs in a safe and secure environment. Commissioner Manning said the RPNGC has significant experience in providing security for major events, with enhanced training and early operational planning providing a strong platform for the implementation of security operations.

“Finally, the 16th of September marks the commencement of a count-down to an important event for our Nation. It also marks the start of twelve-months of events of national significance right around our Country.

“This will require substantial co-ordination with Provincial and District Commands to ensure these twelve months of national celebrations are undertaken in a safe and secure environment.”

“In major events, such as those over the coming month, Police work closely with the Defense Force, Correctional Services and other key security sector partners. Operating cooperatively, as a well-oiled machine, is critical to ensuring the security sector effectively serve our communities.

“There is further close co-operation with other key stakeholders including Immigration and Customs, the National Airports Corporation, Air Niugini and the National Events Secretariat.

“We are a proud Nation with a robust democracy, and the RPNGC will continue to ensure the safety of our communities while they participate in these important national events” Commissioner Manning said.