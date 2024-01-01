NFA ANNOUNCES ITS REVISED NATIONAL BECHE-DE-MER FISHERY MANAGEMENT PLAN

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has announced its finalizing and ratifying a new revised National Beche-de-mer Fishery Management Plan to effectively manage and support beche-de-mer fishery farmers and investors in maritime provinces in Papua New Guinea.

NFA Managing Director, Mr. Justin Ilakini said: “these revisions will support the implementation of initiatives such as community-based sandfish farming, commercial hatchery development, enhanced monitoring and reporting, and improved harvest strategies to enable longer open seasons for the fishery.

The revised management plan will continue to promote sustainable harvests of stocks and to ensure long-term benefits for the livelihoods of coastal and island communities.

Mr. Ilakini said that the closure was essential for the finalisation and ratifying a new revised management plan by the NFA Board. This strategic modernisation plan aimed to incorporate a holistic approach to the beche-de-mer fishery , safeguarding the interests of both present and future stakeholders while promoting economic prosperity for our local communities without compromising the biological sustainability of the beche-de-mer stocks.

The NFA seeks the support of island and coastal communities to assist the technical team in expediting the review of the management plan to ensure that a management decision is made promptly, and the public is informed in a timely manner.