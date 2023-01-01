ROOFING IRONS FOR TEWAE-SIASSI DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Roofing Irons are to be provided for houses in the Tewae-Siassi District of Morobe Province.



The Tewae-Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA) is taking another significant step towards promoting basic human rights by providing free roofing iron to all within the rural district of Morobe Province.



This developmental initiative is being carried out by second term Tewae Siassi Open MP and Housing Minister Dr Kobby Bomareo, who aims to fulfill the United Nations (UN) goals on food, shelter, and water for the local community.



Minister Bomareo believes that shelter is a fundamental human right and should be accessible to all members of the community.



Speaking about the initiative, Minister Bomareo stated, “as an elected representative of Tewae Siassi, it is my duty to ensure that the basic human rights of our people are met,” Minister Bomareo said.

The medical doctor turned politician stressed that access to shelter is essential for human dignity and well-being as many families in the district have been struggling to afford roofing materials and this initiative will alleviate the financial burden faced by the villagers.



The free provision of roofing iron is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that emphasize on the importance of access to adequate housing as a basic human right.

This rural housing initiative will also contribute to improving the living standards and overall well-being of the local community.



Twenty rolls of Aluminium Coils arrived in Wasu. Twelve rolls will be offloaded in Wasu while the other eight will be transported to Siassi Island.