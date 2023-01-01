NCD COMMAND EASTER OPERATION

By Lindy Suharupa

The Police officers will be out and about, maintaining visibility and police presence in all suburbs in the nation’s capital during the Easter long weekend.

Police Tents will be set-up in strategic locations and known hotspot areas as part of their Easter Operations.

This was revealed by NCD Metropolitan Superintendent (Met Supt) Silva Sika today.

Police officers in the NCD Command will be out in numbers during the Easter long weekend to maintain peace and normalcy and safe movement of the travelling public.

A stern Met Supt Sika sounded a warning to opportunists that police will be doing foot patrols as well as regular vehicle patrols in every suburb.

“I had a briefing with my Divisional Commander and the Zone Commanders and have instructed all Police Station Commanders on what we intend to do.”

“My men and women to be stationed and to maintain police presence in all three Zones including hotspot areas,” said Met Supt Sika.

“We want to deliver a peaceful Easter in the city in a more coordinated way in terms of policing efforts.”

“These operations will be day and night in all three zones so the general public can feel safe to move about and conduct their Easter weekend activities including Christians attending nightly church services hence, police will be out to provide security,” he added.

Met Supt Sika further urged residents in the city to diligently observe the true meaning of Easter and refrain from bad habits and activities

“Easter is not always about buying so many beer cartons and celebrating out and about.”

“Easter should be a quality time to spend with families and be safe at home,” he said.

EMTV News understands other policing commands in other provinces throughout the country will also be conducting similar operations during the Easter long weekend.