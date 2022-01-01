Reform Electoral Laws

A government minister has called for a complete change in Papua New Guinea Electoral laws, which he says it creates more problem than electing good leaders.

Minister for Petroleum and PNG National Party leader Kerenga Kua said all the current laws that govern nomination to polling and declaration must be revisited.

Based on his experiences as Parliamentary leader having many government portfolios, seeing the trend of election violence evolved overtime.

“I think the entire electoral system is due for a massive overhaul” Kua said

Kua believe that it will get worse if nothing is done now.

He says electoral procedures governing the conduct of National or LLG election breach corruption and conflict.

“You look at the nomination, campaign, polling and counting processes including the formation of government after the outcome. All these things in the country are in major problems”

These are some of the things that Mr Kua incumbent member for Sinasina Yongomugl and PNG National party leader will look at when voted into the Parliament.