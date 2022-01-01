Education must be a priority, not Politics

A secondary school principal in Port Moresby urged students across the country to prioritize education over the election activities.

Gordons Secondary School Principal George Kenega said this after seeing pictures of students hanging on vehicles moving around the campaign rallies went viral on Social Media.

The pictures rang a bell on him to remind parents to educate their children to concentrate on education and not politics.

Mr Kenega says election is seasonal and education determines the future so it must be a priority.

“Too much concentration on campaign activities outside and giving least time on school activities. They must be reminded that they are students so they have to come to school every day and participate in school activities” Kenega said.

Principal urged parents to discipline their children every day to stay focus on their education.

A mother shared similar concern that kids are not going to school anymore.

“They stayed home and hope onto candidate’s vehicles unnecessarily and go to campaign areas” Anna Mondo said.

This is a bad impression and parents have a huge responsibility to play at this time to discipline kids.