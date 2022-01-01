REDUCE COMPLACENCY IN FORESTRY

Chairman for Public Sector Reforms and Northern Governor Gary Juffa has emphasized the need for reform to remove complacency in the Forestry Department and the need to go green in his province.

This transpired in a meeting with Forestry Minister Salio Waipo, Forestry Managing Director John Mosoro, senior management and staff of Forestry.

Reforms are needed to build a robust public service in Papua New Guinea and as head of the parliamentary committee on Public Sector Reforms he is taking the lead in overseeing these vital reforms.

Already three provinces have been earmarked East Sepik, Northern and Central to pilot reforms along with SOE’S and a selected public service department to test the reforms with development partners.

Last week the Forestry Department through the Minister for Forestry welcomed the chairman of the parliamentary committee and his small team for their visit.

Mr Waipo who is also the Angoram MP committed the PNGFA to Governor Juffa’s cause.

“We will work closely with you because PNGFA is for the people of PNG. Directors, remember that we are representing our people, and the decisions we make is for their best interest” Waipo said.

In his address Chairman of the public Sector reforms Gary Juffa outlined the need for reform in the Forestry sector.

PNGFA was once a proud organization that did a great job but somewhere along the way, the interest of the people of PNG has been cast aside.

He added that the government through Public Sector Reform Committee will undertake a massive reform in carrying out a continuous, consistent and constant review to modernize the public sector.

“We have to give public servants the confidence and capacity to be able to perform. In 1975, whether cleaner, driver or any other designation, they had a house, decent wages and were able to perform duties without fear or favor. Today, managers and directors are living in settlements from paycheck to paycheck and they have a very difficult life. We want to change that.

“How can you come to work and perform when you live in a settlement where there’s no water and power?

“I would like public servants to be paid the same wages as their counterparts in the private sector. Their counterparts in the private sector are carrying out very limited tasks that are generating revenue for whatever entity they are working for. Public servants on the other hand are building a nation and that’s a higher calling and we need the best possible people here. Once we put that in place, then we can have Performance Based Contracts (PBC) whether you’re a tea boy or a Managing Director. They must all be on PBC so they have the means to perform and if they don’t, then we must hold them accountable. You are not going to hold them accountable if you do not give them the means to perform,” Governor Juffa said.

“Public servants should be cheering the PSR Committee (PSRC) because it is your committee. When this committee does its work, it will improve your benefits.

Managing Director of the Papua New Guinea Forest Authority (PNGFA) John Mosoro revealed that complacency was a problem experienced at the PNGFA, which is currently undergoing reforms to improve as an organization, but a reform the organization is undergoing, including a recently completed restructure has reduced this concern.

Mr. Mosoro said this when agreeing to comments made earlier by Oro Governor and Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Reforms (PSR) Garry Juffa about the need to change mindsets in the public service.

The PNGFA’s restructure in line with its Corporate Plan 2021 to 2030 and revising the Forestry Act amended after 30 years are examples of reforms PNGFA is undergoing.

While the restructure has ended PNGFA is working to have the Forestry Act (amended) endorsed by the National Executive Council and go before Parliament in the first quarter of 2023.