PM CONDEMNS KILLING OF POLICEMAN IN HELA

Prime Minister and Tari Pori MP James Marape condemned the action of Hela people for killing the Mobile Squad (MS04) Police man Senior Constable Nelson Kalimda.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of the policeman in Hela. No person can take the life of a policeman or another person in this manner. It is now becoming common for criminals to be no longer fearful or respectful of police, and this is not good. Police personnel must be given full respect and appreciation by the community. We will assist Police to bring the criminals to justice” PM Marape said.

Prime Minister sends his sympathies to the wife, children, family and fellow Police officers for losing someone important.

Marape said investigations will reveal the true cause of death for senior constable Late Nelson Kalimda.

“A full investigation by Police to ascertain his line of duty, why he drove out, mobile phone communications records, and where he went to, leading to his unfortunate death, “said Marape.

Marape also thanked the Hela Governor Philip Undialu and the team for their effort in recovering the vehicle and the body of Late senior constable Kalimda.

“I appreciate the assistance of the Hela Provincial Government and Governor Undialu, who assisted the police investigation, which led to location of the vehicle and later the body,” PM said.

“I call upon all persons with any information to come out so that the criminals can be arrested, and the full story behind the Police officer going missing and killed is established.”

Meanwhile Police Commissioner David Manning in a Media Conference on Sunday night called for calm in the Police force as investigations continue to determine the cause of their senior colleague.

Manning said those involved in the killing of Senior Constable Nelson Kalimda will be brought to justice.

The body of Late Senior Constable Nelson Kalimda was found at Andapali River in Magarima, Hela province on Sunday afternoon after days of search.

So far two suspects and four persons of interest have been arrested and more to follow.