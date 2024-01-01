PPC CALLS TO UPHOLD RULE OF LAW

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Michael Welly has called on the citizens to be matured and be responsible citizens in upholding the rule of law and order in the country.

Mr. Welly said it was not only the responsibility of the police but of all the citizens to uphold peace, promote unity and good living in the country.

Mr. Welly made a call to all citizens to be responsible for their conduct as good citizens of Eastern Highlands and for the nation of PNG as a whole and to be matured with the years as the country ages this year.

This was the 49th Independence message from PPC Welly to Eastern Highlanders and citizens of this country.

He said all citizens must celebrate the independence with pride and it is the attitude of each individual that will indicate Independence as a nation of 49th years old and looking forward to next year as the country celebrates its birth for half a century.

He also thanked the people of Goroka and Eastern Highlands Province for observing a very peaceful and successful Goroka Show during the weekend which ended with Independence today.