PNG TEAM IN FIJI

By Jonathan Sibona

The PNG Weightlifting team are currently in Fiji to participate in the 2024 Commonwealth Championships.

In an interview at Jackson’s International Airport recently, PNG Weightlifting Federation president, Dika Toua said the event will take place today, the 17th and will end on the 21st of this month.

Toua also said the team consists of eight athletes, five juniors and three seniors, Thelma, Morea Baru and herself who will be participating in the masters for the first time.

The team will return on the 18th while Dika Toua, Thelma and Morea Baru will attend the Masters World Championships from the 23rd to the 29th of September.

Toua also acknowledged the sponsors, families and everyone who supported the team.