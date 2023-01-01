PNGOC AND TROPHY HAUS RENEWS AGREEMENT

In supporting and promoting sportsmen and women in the country, the Phone Haus has renewed its sponsorship with Papua New Guinea’s Olympic Committee (PNGOC) for another year.

This agreement will last for a period of 12 months and includes several new benefits for the PNGOC and its members and affiliates which the leading sports equipment retailer Phone Haus will provide.

During the announcement of the agreement PNGOC Secretary General Auvita Rapilla said they are grateful that Trophy Haus agreed to renew its partnership for another year.

“We are thrilled to have renewed our partnership with Trophy Haus Limited for another consecutive year, and also in an increased capacity,” Rapilla said.

“Their continued support is vital in our efforts to promote and develop sports in Papua New Guinea. With the new benefits included in the renewed sponsorship agreement, we are excited to continue working with Trophy Haus Limited to provide our athletes and National Federations with the best possible equipment and apparel, as well as help to promote healthy living through the planned sporting clinics and their continued support towards our PNG Sports Hall of Fame and our fundraising initiatives,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trophy Haus Limited General Manager Paul Passive said they are happy to continue their support in promoting sports in the country.

“Trophy Haus Limited is pleased to be associated with an organisation that supports and promotes the development of sports in Papua New Guinea which is why we are proud to continue and increase our sponsorship with the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and Team PNG in 2023,” Passive said.

Some of the benefits of this agreement are:

Trophy Haus Limited will provide K10, 000 store credit to the PNGOC.

Corporate discounts will also be applied to the PNGOC, Team PNG, and member and affiliate National Federations of the PNGOC, providing significant cost savings on sports equipment and apparel, and

Trophy Haus has increased 2023 sponsorship with PNGOC to run sporting clinics.

In addition, Trophy Haus Limited will continue to support the PNG Sports Hall of Fame and the Trukai Fun Run, as well as assist with the sale of the Trukai Fun Run T-shirts in their various retail outlets.