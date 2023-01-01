RELIEF SUPPLIES BOUND FOR BOUGAINVILLE

Located in the South West of Central Bougainville, Mt Bagana is the only active volcano on the Island and has been emitting ash and lava since the eve of July 7th affecting and forcing villagers nearby to relocate.

Villagers are now facing hard times in finding food, water, shelter and other basic needs for survival.

This week, through the office of the Bougainville Government President Ishmael Toroama requested for Papua New Guinea Defense Force to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief response (HADR) for the people.

The Prime Minister, James Marape has directed the PNGDF to assist during this time of need and work had commenced as there have been significant damages done to houses, food gardens and contamination of all water sources within the proximity of Mt Bagana.

The people of PNG sympathize with the affected communities and the general populace of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“Bougainvilleans are smart and resilient people who have come a long way and the PNGDF is happy to facilitate these requests in this time of need,” Chief of Defence Force Major General Mark Goina said.

Yesterday, during a poignant ceremony held in Kokopo, East New Britain, a PNG Defense Force vessel departed for Bougainville, carrying essential food and relief supplies for thousands of people affected by the recent eruption of Mt Bagana.

Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude to the Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroamo, for permitting the PNG Defense Force vessel to enter Bougainville. He emphasized that PNG is reaching out across the sea, extending their hands and hearts to support Bougainville in its healing process.

The emotional send-off was attended by dignitaries, including Bougainville Affairs Minister Manaseh Makiba, Internal Security Minister and Bougainville Regional MP Peter Tsiamalili Jr, Defense Minister Win Daki, leaders from Bougainville and East New Britain, as well as officials from Mineral Resources Development Corporation and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd.