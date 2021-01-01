Medicine shortage at Kiunga District Hospital

by Jim John

Patients in Kiunga, Western Province seeking medical assistance at the district hospital are being advised to buy their own medicine at private clinics and pharmacies in town.

They were given prescriptions to get treatments elsewhere which they believe is unfair for them.

Private clinics and pharmacies in Kiunga town have seen an increase of patients queuing up for treatment because the district hospital is low on medical supplies.

These supplies include, anti-malarials as Artemether injections, Primaquine, Chlolorquine, Doxycycline, Lumefantrine, Antibiotics tablets, capsules and suspension among others.

Basic supplies for adults and children had been out of stock since July this year.

An eight-year-old girl sustaining lower backache and a four-year-old boy, with rashes and sores on the instep of his foot and toes were not given proper treatment and had to get treated at the private clinic.

Their mother, Ms Daisy Karu, who spent more than K50 on her children’s medication says it is too much for her..

She says hospital running out of medical supplies is not good, adding that lives of people are important and supplies should be available to treat patients.

EMTV News , this morning confirmed with health workers that the Out Patient Department (OPD) in Kiunga District Hospital is currently facing shortages of basic medical supplies.