KALIMDA’S FAMILY CALL FOR JUSTICE

The family members of Senior Constable Late Nelson Kalimda have called on Prime Minister James Marape to put stricter rules in the country to deal with ongoing social, law and order problems.

They made this call following the recent killing of their father along Andapali River in Magarima, Hela Province recently.

The families said such act of killing while on duty is inhuman and penalties must be applied to those involved.

Wives and children of the three Disciplinary Forces in Port Moresby are still mourning their husband and father.

This morning, wearing black with mud on their faces as a sign of mourning, they gathered at Gordon Police Barracks in NCD and petitioned the Prime Minister to respond to their concerns within 48 hours.

According to the petitioned notice, unlawful killing of security personnel (Police, PNGDF, CS) by warlords must be stopped in Hela Province and across PNG as a whole.

They requested that amendments be made to the Police Force Act, that any killing (s) of uninformed officers to face maximum penalty as these will protect future members from cruel acts.

Furthermore it states that the lives of all policemen, women, or any disciplinary members and public servants in general must be protected at all costs and suspects of past kidnapping and killings of security forces must be arrested and charged immediately.

Spokeswoman Lillian Keasu said lives of officers on duty are important and killings like this are not good, therefore, suspects involved must be arrested and charged.

They said no response will result in all Fathers and Husbands on duty in Hela Province to withdraw from operations.

Meanwhile, PM James Marape in a media statement released last night (Monday 31/10/ 2022) said they will assist police to ensure justice is served.

He said they will amend laws to bring higher penalties to those who commit offences against police personnel.

Mr Marape has also called on his people with any information to report to police in Hela so that those involved in the killing can be arrested.



