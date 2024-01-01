PARLIAMENT FINAL RESPECT TO LATE MP

Members of parliament paid their final respect to the Central Bougainville MP late Fr. Simon Dumarinu as the casket arrived in parliament house in Port Moresby.

North Bougainville MP Francesca Semoso expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Central Bougainville MP late Fr. Simon Dumarinu, marking the third Bougainville MP to have passed away in recent years.

Semoso emphasized that such frequent losses are unusual and underscored the importance of valuing and appreciating elected leaders.

“We need to start appreciate people we vote to represent us in the parliament, whether they are PNG Government or Bougainville Government we must start to respect them and not to criticize them.” She said.

Semoso extended her gratitude to the Marist Society for mentoring later Fr. Dumarinu, acknowledging their contribution to his development as a priest.

She also highlighted the significant challenge facing Bougainvillean’s and to address the improvement of their livelihoods.

The recent loss added to the grief of the Bougainville community, following the deaths of North Bougainville MP William Nakin in 2022 and Central Bougainville MP Sam Akoita in 2021.

Semoso also expressed appreciation to the government for their support in repatriating Fr. Dumarinu’s casket back to Bougainville, facilitating his return to his community for final respects.

Repressing the Bougainville President Ismael Toroama and the people of Bougainville, Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr said, “We lost leaders in the 10th and 11th Parliament from Bougainville in a very short time, let me remind this honorable house, late honorable MP William Nakin died at the age of 72, late Same died at the age 60 and late D left at age of 68.”