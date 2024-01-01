HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE ARRIVE IN VANIMO

By Alice Osii

Hundreds of people traveling as far as Madang and Wewak have transited Aitape Town and travelled by boat (sea) to Vanimo in preparation to witness the arrival of Pope Francis on Sunday.

According to some of the Catholics parishioners, more are expected to arrive today from Wewak and Nuku to travel by sea to Vanimo.

Some youths from Madang and Wewak (Dagua) parish have travelled on bicycle from Aitape to Vanimo via road and some have already walked foot tracks along the coast since last week.

A boat owner Mr. Steven Bodde said that they had received phone calls from some women groups saying they were still travelling via road and would arrive in Aitape this afternoon.

Mr. Bodde said that people from all denominations had been travelling and were still travelling to Vanimo and would arrive by Friday or Saturday.

A tentative program has been drawn up by the Catholic Diocese of Vanimo, supported by the Sandaun Provincial Government for the arrival of the pope.

Meanwhile, Boat fares have reached K200.00 per passenger and fuel prices have reached K15 per liter.