FIRE DEVASTATES VEHICLE STORAGE YARD

A catastrophic fire erupted in a vehicle storage yard on September 1st, 2024 that resulted in the damage of new vehicles owned by PNG Motors and Niu Ford.

According to a statement from Niu Ford, the fire which began in an adjacent vacant allotment around noon, quickly engulfed the facility, causing extensive destruction and significant financial loss.

The fire started around mid-day and spread rapidly across the storage yard owned by Express Freight Management (EFM) along the Papa Lea Lea Highway outside the National Capital District.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the site and firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further damage.

Despite their efforts, the fire destroyed a substantial portion of the vehicle inventory.

“We are deeply saddened by the events of Sunday,” said Steve Lane, Acting General Manager of PNG

Motors & Niu Ford. “Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of EFM employees, and we are happy to report there were no injuries or casualties. We are working closely with EFM and relevant authorities to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.” The vehicle storage yard is temporarily closed.

In the meantime, it is business as usual at PNG Motors and Niu Ford.