OFFICERS RECEIVE CERTIFICATES

SIX Provincial Tourism Officers have received Project Management certificates at the Institute of Banking and Business Management’s (IBBM) campus recently.

Among the proud recipients of the certificates were TPA’s sponsored participants, Leo Ameua,

Acting Advisor for Commerce Industry & Tourism with the Central Provincial Administration, and Muriel Gerari, Acting Tourism Coordinator for the National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

Both participants expressed their gratitude to TPA for providing this valuable opportunity to enhance their professional skills.

Ameua highlighted the significance of the training in enhancing his capacity with his work.

“Through this workshop, I learned how to analyze and collect data effectively, which is crucial

for making informed decisions in our projects. Additionally, I’ve gained insights into managing

my team more efficiently, ensuring that we can carry out our projects with greater precision and

success,” said Ameua.

TPA’s Chief Executive Officer Mossman Uvovo, congratulated the participants on their achievement.

“I am always pleased to see our tourism industry members excel through the skills and knowledge they acquire from such training programs. TPA is eager to continue developing the industry by investing in the professional growth of our tourism officers,” said Uvovo.

Uvovo also highlighted the importance of the training aimed at strengthening the tourism industry in the country.

“The goal of the Governance subsector is to provide leadership, synergy, and coordination to strengthen the tourism sector.

The one-week workshop commenced on August 19 and concluded on August 23 August 2024 at the

IBBM Training Centre.