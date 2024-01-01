TPA PROMOTES TOURISM AT CULTURAL SHOW

Left Town Mayor for Mt Hagen, Councillor Jacob Michael and TPA Senior Marketing Officer, Simon Pih during the 57th Mt Hagen Cultural Show at Queen’s Park, Mt Hagen.

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) promoted tourism at the 57th Mt Hagen Cultural Show through showcasing the industry.

TPA representatives have interacted with the show participants and those who have attended the show that held from August 17- to 18 at Queen’s Park in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

According to TPA many people expressed interests in creating their own tourism products in their communities, a growing awareness and enthusiasm for the industry.

The presence of TPA at the cultural festival was warmly received by the Mt Hagen town mayor, Councilor Jacob Michael.

“I am very pleased to see the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority actively participating in this year’s show. Their engagement with the community, especially the younger generation, is crucial in strengthening a deeper understanding of the importance of tourism,” said Michael.

He further emphasized the vital role tourism plays in preserving the cultural heritage of the people, not just in Mt Hagen, but across the country.

“Tourism is an essential tool in safeguarding our traditions and cultural practices. Events like the Mt Hagen Cultural Show are a testament to the rich diversity of our country, and I am glad to see TPA promoting this aspect of our people,” said Michael.

TPA’s Senior Marketing Officer, Simon Pih said. “The numbers from this year’s festival were exceptional, and the enthusiasm shown by the people indicates a promising future for tourism in Mt Hagen and broader Western Highlands Province. The interest in developing community-based tourism products is particularly encouraging.”

More than 50 different cultural dance groups from the Highlands Provinces including Bougainville, Madang, and Morobe Provinces.