MARAPE MEETS FIJIAN PM

PM Marape being presented a traditional gift by PM Rabuka during the leaders’ bilateral meeting, held on the sides of the PIF Leaders’ summit.

Prime Minister James Marape told his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka that PNG is focusing on commerce, business, trade, investment and exploring further markets in Asia.

PM Marape met with Rabuka in Tonga during the 53rd Pacific Islands Leadership Summit where they discussed on topics such as the PNG-FIJI Defense Cooperation, Trade and investment, land availability in both countries for respective missions, education and continuation of the Sir Michael legacy.

Mr. Marape informed his Fijian counterpart that the defense cooperation between the two countries will progress.

Regarding PNG students in Fiji at the University of South Pacific, Prime Minister Marape said PNG would sign up as a member of University of South Pacific, and that the PNG government is looking at scholarship options for Pacific Islands students studying at Pacific Adventist University in PNG.