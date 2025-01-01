NID ROLL OUT PROJECT IN MENYAMYA

By Samantha Solomon

The National Civil and Identity Registration (NID) will now be rolled out in Menyamya District in Morobe Province.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NID office and Menyamya District yesterday.

Minister for Administrative Services, Richard Masere said, this agreement signifies the government plan to have everyone registered.

“We partner with the districts to ensure that everyone in the districts and the provinces is registered” said Minister Masare.

He said as a token of appreciation for the partnership, a total of 10,000 people from Menyamya will receive NID cards.

Menyamya MP Solan Loifa emphasized that the data collection will help the district for its challenging geographical location in planning for service delivery.

“The District Development Authority has undertaken this initiative to ensure that everyone is accounted for in our district, and it makes is easier for our planning for service delivery in the district.” He said.

MP Loifa said he is yet to know the total number of populations in his district due unreliable data since 2011.

“Under 2011 national census we had a total of 87,209 population in the district, after 11 years we don’t know the total population as yet.

The member also presented a total of K220,000 cheque to the acting Registrar General Salome Bogosia and Minister Masere to facilitate the NID project rollout in the district.

Minister Masere noted that out of all the districts in the country Yangoru Saussia and Ungai Bena are the only two that have successfully completed the NID project in their respective districts.