13 -YEAR OLD PARTICIPATES IN THE 4TH SOUTH PACIFIC DART COMPETITION

By Lorraine Jimal

After being inspired by her uncles, 13-year-old Serah Pepena started playing darts at the age of five.

Pepena, who is of mixed parentage from Central and Milne Bay Provinces, received a certificate for participating in the 4th South Pacific Dart Competition in Suva, Fiji.

She was one of the three women who represented the country earlier this year.

Pepena started playing darts at the age of five without knowing that one day she would represent the country in a national dart competition.

Today, the proud Central and Milne Bay girl has received a certificate for participating in the competition.

Pepena shared some of her experiences, saying that being a young girl playing in the national competition was scary at first, playing against those older than her, but later got used to it.

“I found it scary at first playing against others, but as I continued, I got used to it and its fun,” she said.

When she was 10 years old, she participated in the NCD Competition, where she won the 2023 championship.

Pepena is looking forward to another competition in South Korea.

She is currently in grade five at Eki Vaki Primary School in Port Moresby.

Pepena ensures that dart training does not affect her studies and home work, but balances her studies and dart training as education is her priority

“Most of the time I don’t go out to play or train but concentrate on my studies.” she said.

Her encouragement to other kids wanting to participate in such competitions is to put hard work and commitment in to what ever you want to do, and you will be successful.