CABINET WELCOMES TWO NEW MINISTERS

By Lorraine Jimal

Prime Minister James Marape announced the appointment of Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita as the State Minister, who will be assisting the Prime Minister’s Office, and Menyamya MP Solen Loifa as his Vice State Minister.

Both leaders were sworn in at the Government House late yesterday.

Prime Minister James Marape welcomed both leaders stating that, they will assist the Prime Minister’s Office in whatever tasks are asked of them.

“Both leaders are not new and they will assist the office of the Prime Minister in whatever tasks I charge them with in the meantime,” he said.

They will work closely with the Prime Minster and other members.

Prime Minister Marape said the cabinet now has full members and is ready to work together going forward.

“Minister Paita joins the cabinet, bringing us to a full cabinet placement of 39,” he said.

The leader of Our Party, MP Paita while, thanking the Prime Minister and other members stated that, they have14 members including the party leader.

“We have to contribute and bring stability and we don’t take this occasion for granted, we will try our best to contribute where we can,” he said.