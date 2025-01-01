CHURCH HANDS OVER COMMUNITY AID POST TO EPHA

Executives of Enga Inter-denominational Global Mission with the Chief Executive Officer of the Enga Provincial Health Authority Dr.cVincent Pyakalyia (left) signing the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to formally end over the Kundis Community Aid Post to the EPHA recently.

The Enga Inter-Denominational Global Mission (EIGM) has handed over the new Kundis Community Aid Post in Kompiam Ambum District to the Enga Provincial Health Authority (EPHA).

EPHA Board chairman and Deputy Enga Provincial Administrator Kenneth Andrew, acknowledged the work of EIGM in providing government services, and working in partnership to manage law and order issues in the communities over the past few years.

EPHA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Vincent Pyakalyia, also acknowledged the work of Pentecostal churches in serving the rural communities.

Dr. Pyakalyia welcomed the project and pledged to work with EIGM for the benefit of the Kundis Community in Ambum Valley and the Kompiam Ambum District as a whole.

Kundis Community Aid Post is expected to be fully equipped and functional by the middle of this year.